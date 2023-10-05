Jadeite attends event in Palace of Westminster at invitation of UK developer ICC
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 5 October 2023 – Imperial Corporate Capital (ICC), a property developer based in the UK, invited the Hong Kong family office, Jadeite Family Office, to attend an event at Palace of Westminster in the United Kingdom on September 8. During the event, Ricky Lee, the founder of Jadeite Family Office, delivered a speech stating that they have witnessed many Hong Kong families immigrating to the UK over the past few years. He emphasized that Jadeite Family Office has been providing financial planning services to numerous Asian families before and after their immigration, with real estate investment being particularly important. The London property project in collaboration with ICC caters precisely to the financial needs of Asian family clients.