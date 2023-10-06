Colgate is combating Smile Shame to address concerns of 94 per cent of people in Asia-Pacific who wish they could smile freely

SINGAPORE

– Media OutReach – 11 November

2020 – Singapore-based

video animation studio GRAM sets its

sights on venturing abroad to expand its operations team. The expansion plan

was initiated in recognition of diverse creative and artistic talent that is

available from all corners of the globe, beyond just the local talent pool.

GRAM is specialised in animation, videos and web interaction,

offering an array of video animations and corporate video production services

for businesses looking to meet their visual communication needs. Over the

years, GRAM has evolved in the video production industry and is trusted by many MNCs and government

clients in Singapore and globally.

While GRAM first began its remote team set up overseas

3 years ago, the company has since successfully established a team of

full-timers who are working remotely at different parts of the world. These

countries, namely the Philippines, Indonesia and Mexico, were chosen strategically

and primarily for the common language and artistic culture.

Nonetheless, the expansion doesn’t come without

obstacles. To tackle ineffective collaboration between the remote and local

teams, they had to set communication guidelines that allow for greater

productivity despite the physical distance. By using a project and

communication platform, teams were able to communicate much more effectively

with daily reporting and bi-weekly company meetings held.

As a fast-growing company,

GRAM currently has a team strength of 15 employees, with hopes to increase the

number next year. Plans are also in place to grow the company further in the future as GRAM is hoping to become

thought leaders in video production. This includes creating educational

materials and resources to teach and guide local SMEs with their video production. Additionally, GRAM is turning its Instagram page into a teaching tool

that provides bite-sized video marketing education to the public.

For more information, please

visit https://gramvideos.com/