Xiao-I Corporation Releases Hua Zang Large Language Model 1.1, Effectively Addressing Pain Points in Industry Applications with Its Support for Multiple Language Scenarios

NAIROBI, KENYA – Media
OutReach – 18
September 2020 – Infinix, a global leader in consumer electronics
market, has launched the ZERO 8 in the Kenyan market. ZERO 8 is the company’s
flagship series for 2020/21. Though targeting the high-end market, Zero 8 will
retail at a relatively affordable price of Kshs 28,999.
The
launch has been conducted in partnership with Sally Karago, a renowned international fashion
designer. This partnership with a high-end designer is geared towards raising
the Infinix’s brand position and perception in the market as a high end phone.
This is also part of a broader push to combine tech with fashion to create
products that are a fusion of design and innovation.
“Infinix is taking a step to be more premium and
able to compete and be the face of this new direction as a fashion-conscious
brand. This direction is very much in tandem with our target customers, whose
lifestyle can be described as image and fashion-conscious and trendy, with a
taste for high end gadgets”, said Mike Zhang, Infinix Kenya Brand Manager.
Using her international acclaim and experience,
Sally has designed garments for the three celebrities who graced the launch,
namely the gorgeous songstress Tanasha Donna, celebrated chef Ali Mandhry and
Catherine Kamau, an award-winning actress. Inspired by the Turkana culture,
Sally’s fashion collection has been made using local African fabrics and beads
for accessories (all drawn from the Turkana culture). The design features
diamond-shaped elements which are the main design concept for the Zero 8 smartphone.
(From left, singer Tanasha Donna, Chef Ali Mandhry and actress Catherine Kamau)
The accessories, including beads, also drawn from
Sally’s Turkana collection experience, feature the main colours of the Infinix
brand, which are green, black, and white.
Explore more about the story https://youtu.be/ByjWM1xkf70
Tanasha Donna wearing the Sally Karago designed
garment for Infinix Zero 8 Launch
Sally also designed special shirts as uniforms to
be worn by Infinix sales representatives in various Infinix outlets. These
feature an ethnic fabric strip on the button section of the shirt. The ethnic
fabric color drawn from the Turkana culture is close to green, a key Infinix
brand color. They spot the Infinix brand
logo across the chest pocket region giving a simplistic finish and an appealing
look. These uniforms communicate a much-improved customer care approach to
Infinix consumers and are a symbol of improved brand professionalism.
Infinix sales representatives wearing the Sally
Karago designed shirts
The
stylish and fashion-focused Infinix Zero 8 runs on Android v10 operating system, with its key
feature being the presence of a Media Tek Helio G90
processor. This, combined with
128 GB ROM and 8 GB RAM, will enable consumers to experience improved speeds
and overall device performance, including quick upload and download times and
an amazing experience with the apps, compared to the Zero 6. The 90Hz Full HD
Display and G90T processor also means enhanced performance on the screen and
for the cameras, including the wide angle, ultra-wide angle and rear cameras
that will take photographic performance to a new level.
On the front, for the first time ever,
Infinix has released a device with two selfie cameras (48 + 8MP), fitting them
in a punch-hole setup. At the back, there’s a 64-megapixel main sensor
headlining the quad-camera setup housed in the diamond-style bump.
Smartphones have become
a key aspect in everyday life, enabling many people to run their businesses
from the comforts of their seats and giving them access to the outside world. Over the last few years, the partnership
between tech companies (especially device manufacturers), and fashion houses
has witnessed a tremendous growth.
Infinix is also set to venture into a new product
category with launched Infinix TV, aimed at fulfilling smart lifestyle living
in accordance with modern trends. With Android TV™, the high-quality viewing
experience, and the AIoT technology, the new smart TV will develop the new
business line for the company and take the entertainment of local customers to
a new level.
The Infinix X1 will retail at a relatively
affordable price of KES 31,990(43-inch)/KES 19,490(32-inch) and will be covered
by a guarantee policy of up to 24 months.
About Infinix
Infinix
Mobile is a Shenzhen-based smartphone company founded in 2013 and a subsidiary
of Transsion. The brand was born after the French mobile manufacturer Sagem
Wireless was acquired in 2011. The company has Research and Development
(R&D) centres sprawling between France and Korea and designs its phones in
France.
Infinix
is committed to building cutting-edge technology and fashionably designed
dynamic mobile devices to create globally-focused intelligent life experiences
through a merging of fashion + technology.
With
the brand spirit of challenging the norms, Infinix smart devices are designed
specifically for young people who want to stand out, reach out and be in sync
with the world.