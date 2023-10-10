EdgeProp announces winners of EdgeProp Excellence Awards 2023; City Developments, GuocoLand and UOL Group are Top Developers.

City Developments, GuocoLand, and UOL Group emerged as major winners with more than 7 awards each

AMO Residence and Lentor Modern clinched all 7 Excellence awards in the Uncompleted Residential category

Sustainable Spaces was the key theme this year

Guest-of-Honour Mr Desmond Lee, Minister for National Development & Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration, presented the Sustainability Excellence Awards

Photo: Minister Desmond Lee giving an opening address

Top Developer

City Developments Limited

GuocoLand

UOL Group Limited

Top Sustainable Developer



by CPG Corporation

Hoi Hup Realty and Sunway Developments

Personality of the Year

Raymond Chia

Group CEO, Chip Eng Seng Corp and SingHaiyi Group

Top Luxury Development

One Draycott

Top Mega Development

Jadescape

Top Boutique Development

One Draycott (Completed category)



Cairnhill 16 (Uncompleted category)

Top Landed Development

Belgravia Green (Completed category)



Mount Rosie Signature Collection (Uncompleted category)

Top Executive Condominium

Piermont Grand (Completed category)



Copen Grand (Uncompleted category)

People’s Choice

MeyerHouse (Residential Completed category)



Tembusu Grand (Residential Uncompleted category)



PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay (Hotel)



Completed Category



(TOP obtained between Jan ’21 – May ’23)

Uncompleted Category



(Building Under Construction)



(1st caveat between Jan ’20 – May ’23)

Residential

Residential

Mixed-use

Top Development

One Draycott

AMO Residence

Lentor Modern

The Tre Ver

Blossoms By The Park



Whistler Grand

The Continuum





Residential (Central)

Residential (Non-central)

Mixed-use

Residential (Central)

Residential (Non-central)

Mixed-use

Design Excellence

One Draycott

Whistler Grand

Parksuites

Blossoms By The Park

AMO Residence

Lentor Modern

Landscape Excellence

The Hyde

Whistler Grand

Jui Residences

The Continuum

AMO Residence

Lentor Modern

Sustainability Excellence

One Draycott

Whistler Grand



Terra Hill

AMO Residence

Lentor Modern

Innovation Excellence

The Hyde

Whistler Grand

Rivière

Blossoms By The Park

AMO Residence

Lentor Modern

Marketing Excellence







The Continuum

AMO Residence

Lentor Modern

Showflat Excellence







The Continuum

AMO Residence

Lentor Modern

Co-living Excellence

lyf one-north Singapore

Hotel Development Excellence

Pan Pacific Orchard

Best Sustainable Hotel Development

Garden Pod @ Gardens by the Bay

Best Rated Hotel Development

The Barracks Hotel Sentosa



Real Estate Salesperson Excellence Award

TOP 10 TRANSACTOR – HDB (RENTAL)

Business Name

CEA License No.

Business Name

CEA License No.

KAN CHEE HWA

R017605F

SURYANA

R056776D

TEO KOK CHENG, BENJAMIN

R026590C

WAH FOONG PENG

R008740A

NIO GEOK BEE

R028328F

LEE HUP POON

P028781H

TAN HONG LAY

R023123E

LIM JUN YANG, RAYNARD

R051797Z

WEE CHYE HENG

R031814D

SNG WEE SENG

R058062J

CHUA HUI CHUANG

R008712F





TOP 8 TRANSACTOR – CONDO (RENTAL)

Business Name

CEA License No.

Business Name

CEA License No.

KHOO YI LIANG

R020260Z

DEWI AMELIA SOENARYO

R052795I

YEO LEE KIOW

R009549H

SENG SHIRLEY

R024448E

SATO NOZOMI

R002774C

TEO AH KUAN

R041465H

CYRIL ARMAND TUZEMEN

R057300D

TEO BENG TECK, STEVEN

R002719J

CHIA WAI KUEN

R003871J





TOP 10 TRANSACTOR – HDB (SALE)

Business Name

CEA License No.

Business Name

CEA License No.

ADRIAN LIM LING CHONG

R009649D

MUHAMMAD NAZRI BIN AWATH BAOBED

R055613D

KUAH KAI PIN, KAVIN

R043039D

NG GUAN WEE RONY

R008754A

CHEE KOK LEONG

R003489H

CHOI YONG SUK

R040965D

MUHAMAD SOFIAN BIN ROSLAN

R057585F

HENG YI MING, JONAH

R061025B

NG SER LEONG

R015104E

NOOR HAIDI BIN ABDUL MALEK

R024302J

TOP 5 TRANSACTOR – EXECUTIVE CONDOMINIUM (SALE)

Business Name

CEA License No.

Business Name

CEA License No.

TAN CHWOON WEE

R004046D

CHONG CHEE HOE

R030166G

LIM LAY LIN

R056864G

SEAH ZHANG FENG

R009795D

LIM KWOK WEI

R044091H

GOH JUNRONG, FREDDIE

R024526J

GOH SI HUI, SHERRY

R063753C

LI YEWEN, ADRIEL

R045057C

ZHAO XIAOLEI

R051311G

KHOO CHUN HON

R056279G

LEE GEK KENG

R045658Z

GOH NGEE KHENG

R056785C

KOH PING FANG

R062486E

TAN YU LIN, LORRAINE

R057344F

JOSEPH TAN YONG HEE

R010501I

TOH CHEE WEE

R057673I

CHUA KHOR JOO

R009646Z

ANDY LIM JIAJUN

R058641F

HENG SOCK LING

R012398Z

GOH YIXUAN

R066044D

TOP 6 TRANSACTOR – LANDED

Business Name

CEA License No.

Business Name

CEA License No.

CHIA KAR FEI

R013142G

ANG GEOK TIN

R028353G

LYE IR-WIN, BRUCE

R005439B

LIM AI LIAN

R011680J

ADRIAN LIM LING CHONG

R009649D

LAM WEI JIE, IVAN

R051132G

LIM CHEE AIK VINCENT

R026632B

NG WEI CHEAH

R009772E

AARON YEO YI

R057749B

WONG LIN LING

R045133B

TOP 10 TRANSACTOR – CONDO (NEW)

Business Name

CEA License No.

Business Name

CEA License No.

LIM HWEE KIAN, EILEEN

R006329D

PHAY HONG YONG

R042473D

WONG SWEE WAN

R045358J

SOON CHEE HENG

R024244Z

NG JIAQI

R053443B

NG SUK ENG

R000769F

LIEW YEOW CHIANG

R060699I

PAY CHER HIANG

R020420C

TEOH SOO SHENG, ERIC

R026627F

JEE YI SZE

R024065Z

KOH QIN ZHONG ELAINE

R053727Z

JEREMY LEE CHEE WEE

R027172E

ONG QUNFENG

R027588G

KUAH KAI PIN, KAVIN

R043039D

JAVEN SOH RUI XIANG

R059514H

TENG YIN FERN

R057040D

CHONG KWONG YUEN

R027671I

SAM EDWARD CHU

R060725A

NG HWEE CHING

R026868F

ONG JUN YI

R060904A

NEO HUEY WEN

R027227F





TOP 10 TRANSACTOR – CONDO (RESALE)

Business Name

CEA License No.

Business Name

CEA License No.

ADRIAN LIM LING CHONG

R009649D

YEO LEE KIOW

R009549H

FRANSISKA TANUDIDJAJA

R041991I

TAN YU LIN, LORRAINE

R057344F

HOW HEE HSIANG, RANDALL

R053956F

TAN CHOO CHAU

R018026F

FLORENCE HO MEI FOONG

R040261G

ER SAY LING

R024060I

KUAH KAI PIN, KAVIN

R043039D

TAN AIK HONG, MATTHEW

R042783J

LIEW JIA XIAN

R024647Z





TOP 8 TRANSACTOR – CONDO (LUXURY)

Business Name

CEA License No.

Business Name

CEA License No.

LIM HWEE KIAN, EILEEN

R006329D

KUAH KAI PIN, KAVIN

R043039D

ADRIAN LIM LING CHONG

R009649D

NG HWEE CHING

R026868F

WONG SWEE WAN

R045358J

GAO TINGYU

R006356A

NG JIAQI

R053443B

YEO LEE KIOW

R009549H

FRANSISKA TANUDIDJAJA

R041991I

HO KEAT YEW BOB

R026512A

CHEN TAILONG JAY

R002551A

TAY SZE YONG

R010436E

ER SAY LING

R024060I

LIM BENG HWEE

R020253G

JAVEN SOH RUI XIANG

R059514H

HUANG ZECHENG

R054063G



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 10 October 2023 – EdgeProp Singapore has announced the winners of its annual EdgeProp Excellence Awards (EPEA) at a gala luncheon and dinner on October 6, held at the newly-opened Pan Pacific Orchard this year.The celebrations were held in 2 parts, with a luncheon celebrating the top transacting real estate salespersons, and a dinner celebrating the outstanding property developers with their developments.The prestigious dinner event recognises and celebrates outstanding property developers and their developments that set a benchmark of excellence in Singapore’s real estate industry.“This is our 7th annual EdgeProp Excellence Awards here in Singapore, and our most meaningful edition yet. The theme of this year’s awards is ‘Sustainable Spaces’. The term ‘sustainable’ in this context is two-fold. On one hand, it represents our collective effort towards meeting Singapore’s net-zero emissions target by 2050. But ‘sustainable’ also speaks to another critical aspect of our journey. It refers to ensuring affordable and sufficient housing, which meets not only the basic needs but also the aspirations of Singaporeans. It’s about making sure every Singapore resident has a place to call home, a space to grow, dream, and thrive.” says Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp Singapore.The gala night was the first EdgeProp Excellence Awards graced by Minister for National Development, Desmond Lee and saw 220 guests in attendance, including key VIPs in the real estate industry. The event is sponsored by Geberit Southeast Asia, V-Zug Singapore and Mitsubishi Electric Asia Pacific, Official Knowledge Partners KPMG Singapore and CPG Corporation, and Supporting Partners Cosentino and Surface iD Studio.“Today, we celebrate the success of many outstanding projects, and the collective effort by all to bring our real estate industry to greater heights. These projects are not just developments or assets, but they are the places that many of us proudly call home,” says Minister Desmond Lee. “In this vein, I am delighted that the theme of this year’s awards is “Sustainable Spaces”. Climate change is one of the most pressing, if not the most pressing challenge of our time, and the need for sustainable development has never been more urgent. That is why we launched the Singapore Green Plan 2030 two years ago, in the midst of the pandemic. This Singapore Green Plan is a whole-of-nation movement to galvanise climate action,” he adds.The esteemed judges of EPEA 2022 were Angela Lim, Co-founder of SuMisura; Desmond Sim, CEO of Edmund Tie & Company; Sky Seah, Academic Director at National University of Singapore; Tang Kok Thye, Associate Partner of ADDP Architects LLP; Yvonne Tan, Director of DP Green; and Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp Singapore. The sustainability scoring methodology was developed by CPG Corporation, which borrows components from Building and Construction Authority’s (BCA) Green Mark Certification Scheme. After judging the nominees based on six categories: Landscape, Design, Innovation, Sustainability, Showflat, and Marketing, the aggregated scores were carefully reviewed by KPMG Singapore.“Lastly, to all the winners of this year’s awards, congratulations. You have crafted not just structures from an empty field, but spaces that people are proud to call home. Spaces that welcome friends and family with open arms, spaces that provide comfort and solace after a long day’s toil. As we look towards the future, we do so with anticipation for the new heights you will reach and the new boundaries you will break next year.” Tong adds.The gala luncheon in the earlier part of the day was the first dedicated EdgeProp Real Estate Salesperson Excellence Awards to be held, hosting 100 guests in the Real Estate Salesperson industry. It recognises exceptional real estate agents who are the top transactors in their respective categories.“Elevated inflation and soaring interest rates, compounded by cooling measures and buyers’ fatigue, the second half of 2022 and 2023 have proven to be challenging and competitive to most in the industry. Looking ahead, we’re in the midst of a big shake-up across various sectors, including real estate, all thanks to the constant progress in technology. Adaptability, embracement of innovation and technology is the compass guiding firms to excel in this modern era.” Tong says.Please refer to the complete list of awards and winners below:Hashtag: #EdgeProp

