FBS and Dignity for Children Foundation Enhance Educational Facilities in a Kuala Lumpur School
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 10 October 2023 – FBS, a leading global broker, embarks on its CSR journey and is proud to partner with Dignity for Children Foundation, Malaysia’s major charity organization. In a joint endeavor to make a meaningful impact on the local community, FBS contributed to the improvement of education facilities at the Dignity Education Center in Kuala Lumpur. This philanthropic collaboration lies behind FBS’s commitment to improving access to quality education for all, following the UN Sustainable Development Goals.