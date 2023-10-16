Cushman & Wakefield Takes Best Deal of the Year and Valuation Team of the Year Accolades at RICS Hong Kong Awards 2023

Highly commended for Best Deal of the Year

Highly commended for Valuation Team of the Year

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 16 October 2023 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, has again been recognized for its leading professional service excellence at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards in Hong Kong. The firm was awarded with accolades in the valuation team and best deals categories.The leasing project is located at 38 Wing Kei Road, Kwai Chung, covering an area of 155,000 square feet. The landlord, Sino Land, has worked with the tenant, BDx, to transform the industrial building into a state-of-the-art data center facility., said, “Being recognized in the RICS Hong Kong Best Deal of the Year award is truly gratifying. This collaboration between Cushman & Wakefield, Sino Land and BDx has been a remarkable journey. The achievement is a result of trust and collaboration among elite professionals in all three parties and our unwavering commitment to the project. We are delighted to have been part of this leasing transaction, and the success of the project will further solidify Hong Kong’s position as a key hub for data centers in the Asia-Pacific region.”Cushman & Wakefield’s Valuation and Advisory Services team, the largest RICS-regulated valuation practice in the industry in Hong Kong, consistently uphold the highest international valuation standards. Their exceptional performance serves as a benchmark for the industry., commented, “We are thrilled to again receive this recognition of the RICS Hong Kong Awards. This recognition reflects a year of notable achievement for the team here. Our commitment to excellence and innovation has allowed us to stay at the forefront of the valuation industry since our establishment in Hong Kong in 1993. Our belief has been instrumental in nurturing young talent, staying ahead of the curve, innovating in our services, and leading the market, earning high recognition in the industry.”, added: “Congratulations to our professional teams on their stellar performances. This dual recognition at the RICS Awards in Hong Kong showcases our joint commitment to client-centric service and innovation in the industry. Despite the challenges faced in 2023, we have demonstrated our resilience and elevated the Cushman & Wakefield brand and leadership position in the industry to new heights. Ahead, we will redouble our efforts and our energy to deliver unmatched professional services and to lead the development of the commercial real estate industry in Greater China.”Cushman & Wakefield’s RICS Award 2023 success in Hong Kong has also been matched in mainland China, with the firm taking top honors across multiple service lines, including Professional Consultancy Service Team of the Year — Real Estate (Valuation and Advisory Services), Research Team of the Year, Best Deal of the Year (Transaction), Best Deal of the Year (Leasing), Sustainability Achievement of the Year, and Real Estate Financing Innovation Achievement of the Year. This dual recognition in mainland China and Hong Kong markets is indicative of the firm’s expertise and collaborative synergies that underpin its market leadership across the Greater China region.Highly commended – Valuation Team of the Year: Hong Kong Valuation & Advisory Services teamHighly commended – Best Deal of the Year: Hong Kong Industrial Team in partnership with Sino Land and BDxPlease click HERE to download high-resolution photos.Hashtag: #CushmanandWakefield

