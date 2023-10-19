Morpheus is among the World’s Most Beautiful Hotels according to Prix Versailles – the World Architecture and Design Award at UNESCO

Published: October 19, 2023

The ultra-luxury property at City of Dreams becomes Macau’s one and only hotel to be honored by the prestigious award

MACAU – Media OutReach – 19 October 2023 – Morpheus is among the World’s Most Beautiful Hotels according to Prix Versailles – the World Architecture and Design Award at UNESCO. Located at City of Dreams, Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s flagship integrated resort, Morpheus is the world’s first free-form exoskeleton high-rise designed by the late Dame Zaha Hadid. The property has become Macau’s one and only hotel to be honored with the prestigious accolade.

