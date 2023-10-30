AXA wins 7 Awards at The Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2023
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 30 October 2023 – AXA Hong Kong and Macau (AXA) has achieved remarkable success at the Hong Kong Insurance Awards 2023, securing a total of 7 accolades. This momentous win solidifies the company’s standing as a frontrunner in the insurance sector as it continues to offer innovative and comprehensive products and services to its clients. The company won “Best Partnership Project Award – General Insurance” and “Outstanding Customer Services Award” and was named top three in 5 award categories, including “Best Partnership Project Award – Life Insurance”, “Most Innovative Product/Service Award – General Insurance”, “Most Innovative Product/Service Award – Life Insurance”, “Outstanding ESG and Sustainability Award” and “Outstanding MPF/Employees’ Benefit Products/Services Award”.