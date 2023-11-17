Beijing Tong Ren Tang Stroke Prevention Campaign Spread love, promote care, and foster a well-balanced life.
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 17 November 2023 – Since 2016, Beijing Tong Ren Tang has initiated a series of activities under the banner of “Show Love and Care to Stroke Prevention ” to safeguard the well-being of Hong Kong residents against the threat of stroke. This year marks the commencement of the 8th Tong Ren Tang Stroke Prevention Campaign. Beijing Tong Ren Tang has not only established a Traditional Chinese Regimen and Culture Exhibition at Ngong Ping Market but has also organized the ” The 18 Bronzemen Regimen Tournament” to challenge preconceptions regarding traditional Chinese medicine culture and cardiovascular and cerebrovascular health. This endeavor aims to offer a fresh cultural experience of traditional Chinese medicine to visitors from around the world and the local Hong Kong community. The exhibition will remain open until November 12.