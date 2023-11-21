Blofin Breaks Into Top 25 Derivatives Exchange Ranking on CoinMarketCap and Achieves Top 6 on CoinGecko
MARSHELL ISLANDS – Media OutReach – 21 November 2023 – In just 10 months since its launch, Blofin has achieved a significant milestone by securing the 25th position on CoinMarketCap, establishing itself as one of the fastest-growing derivatives exchanges. Additionally, Blofin has further solidified its market presence by reaching the top 6 position on CoinGecko earlier. With over 240 perpetual contracts available, the platform boasts an impressive 24-hour trading volume exceeding 5 billion dollars.
