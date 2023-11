FBS and SUKA Society Make an Impact: New Classroom and School Kits for Sabah Students

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 21 November 2023 – Global Broker FBS has partnered with SUKA Society to provide better educational facilities to the children in Sabah region for the years ahead. Through a monetary donation, FBS supported refurbishing a Kampung Kipouvo Community Learning Center classroom and presented school stationery kits to young learners.