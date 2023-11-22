Get Ready For The NewSpace Economy With OASA

HK’s First NewSpace Conference, “Tomorrow’s Technologies Today: Preparing Your Next Opportunities in the Dawning of the Space Industry in the Greater Bay Area,” Ignites Innovation.
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 22 November 2023 – The Orion Astropreneur Space Academy (Hong Kong) (OASA) successfully hosted the ground-breaking event “Tomorrow’s Technologies Today,” the city’s first NewSpace Conference. Co-organised by Cyberport Hong Kong and funded by the Innovation and Technology Commission, this conference brought together an impressive line-up of over 40 distinguished speakers from across the globe, creating an electrifying atmosphere of innovation and collaboration. Notable luminaries such as Mr. Zhao Chuangdong, a member of China’s first batch of taikonauts, Prof. Po Chi Wu, advisor of Berkeley SKYDECK, Prof. C.K. Shum, the visionary Distinguished Professor of The Ohio State University, and Prof. Jin-Guang TENG, the President of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), graced the stage with their expertise and insights.