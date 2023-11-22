Get Ready For The NewSpace Economy With OASA

Published: November 22, 2023

HK’s First NewSpace Conference, “Tomorrow’s Technologies Today: Preparing Your Next Opportunities in the Dawning of the Space Industry in the Greater Bay Area,” Ignites Innovation.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 22 November 2023 – The Orion Astropreneur Space Academy (Hong Kong) (OASA) successfully hosted the ground-breaking event “Tomorrow’s Technologies Today,” the city’s first NewSpace Conference. Co-organised by Cyberport Hong Kong and funded by the Innovation and Technology Commission, this conference brought together an impressive line-up of over 40 distinguished speakers from across the globe, creating an electrifying atmosphere of innovation and collaboration. Notable luminaries such as Mr. Zhao Chuangdong, a member of China’s first batch of taikonauts, Prof. Po Chi Wu, advisor of Berkeley SKYDECK, Prof. C.K. Shum, the visionary Distinguished Professor of The Ohio State University, and Prof. Jin-Guang TENG, the President of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), graced the stage with their expertise and insights.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.