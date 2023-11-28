VinFuture announces the 2023 Sci-Tech week and award ceremony

Published: November 28, 2023

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 28 November 2023 – VinFuture Foundation officially announces the agenda for the third Science and Technology Week slated to take place from December 18th to 21st, 2023, in Hanoi, Vietnam. This series of world-class events will bring together leading scientists and experts in pivotal technological domains, including semiconductor technology, precision medicine, green transportation infrastructure, and artificial intelligence.

