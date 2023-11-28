VinFuture announces the 2023 Sci-Tech week and award ceremony

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 12 August

2020 – As unprecedented circumstances have swept the world in 2020 with the

curve-ball that COVID-19 turned out to be, every realm that we operate in has

had to navigate new norms, regulations, and strategies to survive the pandemic.

Businesses have especially been hit the hardest all over the world due to the

many new restrictions and consumer behaviours they have had to strategize

around.

Yet, astoundingly, the lifestyle segment

of the consumer goods market has seen a rapid spurt in demand worldwide – with

many e-commerce retailers thriving during, and even after COVID-19 times.

Flower Chimp – a leading online gifting

retailer has been a remarkable example of this phenomenon amidst the pandemic.

Delivering fresh flower arrangements and more all across South East Asia since

2016, Flower Chimp set foot in Hong Kong in 2019 – making this year only its

second year of operations within the country. Despite this, the company saw a

steady increase in sales over the past year, but what they may have not

anticipated is the spike that they witnessed within a period of just 2 months

of COVID-19.

The company saw a spike of 121% in demand

from only March to May, 2020 – which only further grew, even as the pandemic

saw a shift in patterns over the coming months. “Lockdown restrictions such as

travel bans have forced people to stay in Hongkong, often away from their loved

ones – a situation that induced more frequent gift sending to express

sentiments across long distances”, a spokesperson of the company said.

Being one of the many companies that have sustained

and thrived through these trying times, the case of Flower

Chimp’s results presents the possibility of new, inspiring avenues

in the market for many to turn to and achieve resilience towards during these

trying times.

About Limitless Technology

Founded in 2016 by German entrepreneurs

Maximilian Lotz and Niklas Frassa, Limitless Technology is an eCommerce Holding

company active across Southeast Asia with flagship brands such as Flower Chimp

and CakeRush.

Specially catering to consumers in the

gifting and lifestyle e-commerce segment, the group strives to serve the

growing demand for gift delivery services across South East Asia with high

caliber technologies, services, and teams.