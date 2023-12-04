Alibaba International Unveils ‘Aidge’: AI-Powered Toolkit Bolstering Global Merchants’ Expansion

“Aidge” is a transformative generative AI tool that uses Alibaba International’s proprietary large language models and e-commerce expertise to help SMEs expand their businesses
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 December 2023 – The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the possibilities of business today, especially in the realm of e-commerce. Generative AI applications have enhanced the user experience and operational processes, allowing for more targeted sales strategies and digital content that meet growing consumer demands.