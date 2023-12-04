Denyo Unveils Innovative Fuel Cell Portable Generator, A Leap Towards Sustainable Power in Singapore
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 4 December 2023 – In the bustling landscape of Singapore, innovation is not a choice; it’s a necessity. As the city-state charts its course towards achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, one innovation that’s making waves is Denyo’s fuel cell portable generator. This initiative transforms industries and perfectly aligns with Singapore’s vision for a sustainable and resilient future. Fuelled by hydrogen, this power generator eliminates carbon emissions that are a hallmark of traditional equipment used in the emission-heavy sector.