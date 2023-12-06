AAI and Chun Wo Celebrate 55th Anniversary
Remarkable political and business leaders celebrate the Group’s 55th anniversary
“2022 Chun Wo Student Innovation Awards” winners unveiled, nurturing the next-gen engineering talents
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 December 2023 – Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited (“AAI” or “the Group”, stock code: 00711) and its core member Chun Wo Development Holdings Limited (“Chun Wo”) hosted a 55th Anniversary Celebration Cocktail at The St. Regis Hong Kong on 29 November 2023, to commemorate their remarkable achievements over the years. The grand celebration was graced by leaders from the industry and the business community in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau, over 600 guests witnessed this historic moment. The Group embraces innovation to cultivate talents for the future of the engineering industry and continues to organize the Chun Wo Innovation Student Awards.
