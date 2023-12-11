OPPO Showcases its Sustainability Actions at COP28
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 December 2023 – The 28th Conference of the Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC COP28) is taking place in Dubai, UAE from November 30 to December 12, 2023, bringing a global assembly of stakeholders dedicated to combating climate change. This year, OPPO was invited to join the COP28 Leadership Interviews, featuring a series of discussions among pioneers and business leaders on how collective action across various industries can contribute to a positive impact for the future. As an exclusive representative from telecommunication industry, OPPO shares its sustainability initiatives through innovation. To further support innovation in greening, OPPO also invites Bluepha Co., Ltd, one of the global winners of the 2023 OPPO Inspiration Challenge to showcase its green material as a substitute for plastic to a global audience at the exhibition area during the COP28.