Hair Kiss, the Japanese-Korean hair salon, pioneers the in-store haircut reservation app, serving nearly 80,000 customers annually.

Introducing a One-Click Haircut Reservation App for In-Store Convenience
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 December 2023 – Hair Kiss addresses the communication challenges between customers, hairstylists, and haircut reservations by launching its proprietary brand app. The app is now available on major smartphone platforms, Hair Kiss is the first Hong Kong hair salon with its own brand app. The founder states that the app is highly popular among customers and has reduced the workload for hairstylists. The app allows customers not only to book in-store appointments with their preferred hairstylists but also to view past customer reviews for all hairstylists, facilitating customers in making informed decisions. Moreover, the app enables hairstylists to record each customer’s hairstyle details, providing valuable insights for future services. Recent additions to the app include member shopping features, point accumulation, birthday discounts, voucher redemption, and other features, with more updates planned for 2024.