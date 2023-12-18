Ripples of 2023: FBS’s Insight on the 2024 Global Financial Outlook
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 December 2023 – With 2023 coming to an end, leading global broker FBS looks back at the significant economic events and delves into the perspective of the financial landscape in 2024. FBS financial market analysts point out that next year, financial markets will stand at the cusp of transformation under the influence of the US economy, global and local military conflicts, and the sprawl of AI.