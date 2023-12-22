Centre on Contemporary China and the World Celebrates Launch with Inaugural Conference “A Renewed Hub and a New Horizon”
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 December 2023 – The Centre on Contemporary China and the World (CCCW) at The University of Hong Kong (HKU) marked its official launch by hosting its Inaugural Conference, titled “A Renewed Hub and a New Horizon,” on December 15. This premier event convened about 40 distinguished scholars of various disciplines, policymakers, and industry leaders from across the globe to engage in a dialogue on Mainland China’s evolving role within an ever-changing global landscape.