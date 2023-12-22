Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand) Ltd. Clinches Triple Triumph at Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2023 Thailand

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 December 2023 – Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand) Ltd. has emerged triumphant by securing three prestigious accolades at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2023 Thailand on 25 August. The leading healthcare company specializing in diabetes care was honored with awards under the Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence categories. This remarkable feat not only underscores Novo Nordisk’s commitment to excellence but also highlights its significant contributions to the healthcare sector in Thailand.Founded in Denmark in 1923, Novo Nordisk has a rich history. The company began as a small insulin manufacturer and has since grown into an international global pharmaceutical company, specializing in diabetes care and treating serious chronic diseases. Novo Nordisk is committed to driving change to defeat serious chronic diseases through innovative solutions and treatments. In 1983, Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand) Ltd. in particular has been in business for 40 years, with over 260 employees dedicating all their efforts to strengthening diabetes care and other serious chronic diseases in Thailand throughout this period.Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand) Ltd. believes that its success is a result of its commitment to creating a healthier and more sustainable world for every generation. Businesses are drawn to the Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand) Ltd. brand as the brand has built a reputation for consistently delivering high-quality and safe products that make a difference in people who are suffering from health conditions such as diabetes, obesity and other serious chronic diseases.In addition to the company’s commitment to defeating serious chronic diseases through innovative solutions and treatments, Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand) Ltd.’s reputation as a leader in healthcare innovation is built on sustainable business. For over 40 years, Novo Nordisk has provided vital medication and resources to diabetes patients in Thailand. Its unwavering commitment to patient-centric care has made an impact on countless individuals in the country. Novo Nordisk’s research and development efforts have led to groundbreaking treatments such as GLP1 and insulin that have transformed diabetes care in Thailand. Its commitment to pushing the boundaries of medical science and patient care has left an indelible mark on the healthcare industry.The company’s brand also reflects its corporate responsibility to make a positive impact on the world. Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand) Ltd.’s strong commitment to ethical values, social responsibility, and environmental sustainability sets the company apart from others and inspires businesses around the world to follow its lead. Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand) Ltd. is committed to driving change to defeat serious chronic diseases through innovative solutions and treatments.Furthermore, all Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand) Ltd. employees are proud of their company’s legacy and excited about its future. They are dedicated to making a positive impact on the world, believing that everyone has a role to play in creating a healthier world. Moving forward, Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand) Ltd. aims to continue driving change and improving the health and well-being of all Thais.

