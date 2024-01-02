8Wonder and Vinpearl DIC Legends Vietnam: Elevating Vietnam’s Experiential Tourism to Global Heights
HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 January 2024 – Through a series of high-profile international events, including the 8Wonder music festival (showcasing headliners Maroon 5 and Charlie Puth) and the Vinpearl DIC Legends Vietnam 2023 golf tournament, Vietnam is spearheading global growth in experiential tourism. These events, seamlessly blending unique journeys of exploration with luxurious resort stays, have established Vinpearl – VinWonders as leading brands in Vietnam, setting the stage for further global experiential tourism growth.