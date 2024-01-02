Gleneagles Hospital Johor Imprints Its Journey in Dealing With The Covid-19 Pandemic

See the pandemic through the lens of a healthcare provider with a new book titled ‘Weathering The Storm’
JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 January 2024 – While the Covid-19 pandemic may have abated, its enduring repercussions have reshaped lives and influenced the current landscape of healthcare. Dr. Kamal Amzan, CEO of Gleneagles Hospital Johor, documents the stages faced by the hospital in dealing with the pandemic, from the initial entry of the virus into the Johor region to the lessons learnt from addressing the global crisis, all in a new book entitled ‘Weathering The Storm.’