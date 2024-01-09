AIC Breaks the Silver Ceiling with bold new campaign

Published: January 9, 2024

New campaign seeks to redefine ageing in today’s terms

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 January 2024 – The Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) has kicked off a campaign to challenge societal norms and perceptions surrounding ageing. Running from 9 January to 5 February 2024, the “Break the Silver Ceiling” campaign aims to shatter stereotypes and showcase the capabilities of seniors in a bid to challenge the way ageing is viewed in Singapore. Just as the glass ceiling limits people at work, age stereotypes often limit people’s potential in life.

