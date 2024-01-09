AIC Breaks the Silver Ceiling with bold new campaign

HONG

KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 26 November 2020 – Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited (the “Manager“) is pleased to announce that Sunlight Real Estate

Investment Trust (“Sunlight REIT“)

has completed its first HK$300 million five-year medium term notes (the “Notes“) today. This successful inaugural Hong Kong dollar

fixed-rate issuance marks a major milestone of Sunlight REIT, testifying to its

credit quality amidst a challenging economic environment.

As

part of the US$1,000,000,000 guaranteed medium term note programme which was reactivated

in April this year, the Notes carry a tenor of five years and a coupon rate of 2.00%.

CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited (“CMB Wing

Lung“) and CMB International Capital Limited (“CMBI“) are the joint placing agents of the Notes.

Mr.

Wu Shiu Kee, Keith, Chief Executive Officer of the Manager, said,

“We are delighted to have partnered

with CMB Wing Lung and CMBI in launching this maiden medium term note issue of

Sunlight REIT, with the competitive pricing of the Notes clearly demonstrating its

strong capital market recognition. Similar to the Japanese yen 7,000 million

sustainability-linked loan completed last month, this financing exercise once

again illustrates the Manager’s commitment to diversifying Sunlight REIT’s

sources of funding, while strengthening its exposure to fixed rate borrowing.”

Mr.

Wilson He, Assistant General Manager of CMB Wing

Lung, said, “We are truly grateful to have such opportunity to support Sunlight

REIT’s issuance of the Notes and it is a move to further underpin our

collaboration in the future.”

About Sunlight REIT

Sunlight

REIT (Stock code: 435) is a real estate investment trust authorized by the

Securities and Futures Commission and constituted by the trust deed dated 26

May 2006 (as amended and supplemented by six supplemental deeds) (the “Trust

Deed“), and has been listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on

21 December 2006. Sunlight REIT offers investors the opportunity to invest in a

diversified portfolio of 11 office and five retail properties in Hong Kong with

a total gross rentable area of over 1.2 million sq. ft.. The office properties

are primarily located in core business areas, including Wan Chai and Sheung

Wan, as well as in decentralized business areas such as Mong Kok and North

Point. The key retail properties are situated in regional transportation hubs

and new towns including Sheung Shui, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long.

About the Manager

The Manager of Sunlight REIT is an

indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Henderson Land Development Company Limited

(恒基兆業地產有限公司). Its main responsibility is to

manage Sunlight REIT and all of its assets in accordance with the Trust Deed in

the sole interest of its unitholders.





