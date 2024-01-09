Lenovo Unlocks New AI PC Experiences with ThinkPad Laptops Powered by Intel Core Ultra Processors

Intel® Evo™ Edition ThinkPad™ X1 Carbon Gen 12 and ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 ready for the next wave of AI-enabled business computing
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 January 2024 – Ahead of CES® 2024, Lenovo unveiled new business and consumer laptops designed to unlock new AI experiences and boost productivity, creativity and efficiency. The new LenovoThinkPad X1 Carbon, and ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 are Intel Evo laptops powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors and Windows 11 that deliver optimal power efficiency, performance, and immersive experiences. Dedicated AI acceleration support will help users embrace new experiences and enhance efficiency in work and play, including capabilities enabled by Copilot in Windows. Whether for business or leisure, these Lenovo laptops are amongst the first that are driving an AI PC revolution that will fundamentally change how people create, collaborate, and interact with PCs. Designed to offer users the most comprehensive PC experiences yet, ThinkPad X1 will help users embrace a new generation of AI computing.