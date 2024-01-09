OnePlus Announces the Partnership with Pixelworks on the Upcoming OnePlus 12

The Pixelworks X7 adds the finishing touch to unrivaled visuals and immersive, epic gaming experiences on the OnePlus 12
SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 January 2024 – Global technology company OnePlus today announced that it has partnered with Pixelworks, the leading provider of visual processing solutions, to include the Pixelworks X7 Independent Visual Processor along with the company’s IRX gaming experience on the upcoming OnePlus 12. The inclusion of the X7 will enable the OnePlus 12 to give full play to OnePlus’ in-house graphics processing algorithms with powerful rendering capability and stunning visual quality, making the gaming experience on the OnePlus 12 realistic, engaging, and smooth beyond belief.