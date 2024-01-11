OPPO kicks off the imagine IF Photography Awards 2024, igniting a new wave in creativity through mobile photography
SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 January 2024 – Leading global technology company OPPO launched the 2024 edition of its global mobile photography competition – the OPPO imagine IF Photography Awards. As OPPO’s open platform to encourage excellence in mobile photography, the yearly competition celebrates imagination and creativity through amazing photos captured with OPPO smartphones around the world.
MORE FROM THIS SECTION
on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook