Lenovo Unleashes AI-Powered Creativity and Productivity Devices and Solutions at CES 2024

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 January 2024 – Today at CES® 2024, Lenovo unveiled a full lineup of more than 40 new devices and solutions powered by AI, furthering the company’s vision of. The announcements include new AI PC innovations across Lenovo’s Yoga™, ThinkBook™, ThinkPad™, ThinkCentre™, and Legion™ sub-brands that personalize the computing experience for both consumers and businesses like never before. Two new proof of concept products, a tablet, software app, accessories, and more, round out the robust new portfolio of technology solutions.