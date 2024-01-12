Lenovo Unleashes AI-Powered Creativity and Productivity Devices and Solutions at CES 2024
Lenovo™ strengthens its portfolio and vision of AI for All with AI PCs and other powerful innovations
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 January 2024 – Today at CES® 2024, Lenovo unveiled a full lineup of more than 40 new devices and solutions powered by AI, furthering the company’s vision of AI for All. The announcements include new AI PC innovations across Lenovo’s Yoga™, ThinkBook™, ThinkPad™, ThinkCentre™, and Legion™ sub-brands that personalize the computing experience for both consumers and businesses like never before. Two new proof of concept products, a tablet, software app, accessories, and more, round out the robust new portfolio of technology solutions.
MORE FROM THIS SECTION
on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook