Omdia ranks Infobip a Leader in the CPaaS Universe report for second year

Infobip is equal leader across three of 12 categories with an overall score of 88%
The global communications platform scores highest for connectivity services, geographic coverage, partnerships, and ecosystem, among others
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 January 2024 – Global cloud communications platform Infobip has been named a Leader in the CPaaS market by tech research group Omdia for the second year. Omdia has again named Infobip a leader in its latest Omdia Universe: CPaaS Platform Providers 2023-24 after its inclusion as a leader in last year’s report.