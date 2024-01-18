Around 150 US Tech Entrepreneurs, Investors and Talent Explored Vast Opportunities in Hong Kong I&T Ecosystem Through HKSTP Innovation Mixer Reception
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 January 2024 – In its latest Innovation Mixer to the West Coast of the US, Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) organised a dinner reception which attracted around 150 tech professionals from leading enterprises, universities and venture capital firms including Google, Alibaba, Stanford University, UC Berkeley, JP Morgan, US Capital and East West Bank, among others. The participants were intrigued by the enormous opportunities and resources available in Hong Kong’s booming innovation and technology (I&T) sector, as well as HKSTP’s all rounded support to tech ventures such as incubation and tenant programmes. With high engagement and huge interest generated, the event would contribute to HKSTP’s mission in attracting global talent and investment to Hong Kong.