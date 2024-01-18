Fung Wing Education Launched ‘SimLife Camp’ for Secondary School Interview Preparation and Secondary Student Career Planning Education, Empowering Students to Understand Themselves and Enhance Interview Performance
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 January 2024 – Fung Wing Education has been assisting various organizations in career planning education. Their previous student training and career planning activities have received support from teachers, parents, and students. Fung Wing Education understands the importance parents place on their children’s school selection and transition to secondary education, as it is a crucial stage for every student.