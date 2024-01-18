Poredeen Appoints ICB as Exclusive Named Patient Program Manager for HMTM# in Hong Kong and Macau

Published: January 18, 2024

“Making TauRx’s groundbreaking drug HMTM# accessible to patients with Alzheimer’s Disease under Named Patient Program”

HONG KONG SAR / SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Neswire – 18 January 2024 – ICB Medical Ltd (“ICB“), a member of the Immuno Cure BioTech Group (“Immuno Cure“), is appointed as the exclusive Named Patient Program (“NPP“) Manager, for TauRx’s groundbreaking drug, Hydromethylthionine Mesylate (“HMTM#“), in Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR (“Territories“) by Poredeen Pte Ltd (“Poredeen“), a wholly owned subsidiary within the TauRx Pharmaceuticals Ltd group of companies (“TauRx”). Immuno Cure is a biotechnology group based in Hong Kong Science Park also committed to advancing healthcare solutions.

