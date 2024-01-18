Tumi Joins Hands with Artist Weber Zhang to Celebrate the Year of the Dragon

The limited-edition 2024 Lunar New Year Collection tells a story of momentum and energy
ONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 January 2024 – TUMI, the leading travel and lifestyle brand, is thrilled to announce a limited-edition collection created in collaboration with Weber Zhang. Zhang is an acclaimed and award-winning artist from Shanghai whose works have been featured in blockbuster movies, numerous international exhibitions and publications. Drawing inspiration from the excitement of travel and exploration, the 2024 Lunar New Year Collection combines auspicious cloud motifs with the dynamic spirit of a dancing dragon across 11 products from the 19 Degree, Alpha Bravo and Voyageur collections.
Rich in symbolism, Zhang’s dragon captures the sense of freedom associated with the year’s zodiac sign. This collection allows you to carry the dragon’s powerful energy and good fortune throughout your journeys. The auspicious clouds beneath its feet represent the dragon’s unbounded nature and TUMI’s continuous evolution, aligning it with the spirit and aspirations of the festive season.