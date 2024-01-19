DHL Supply Chain strengthens leadership team with new key appointments in Asia Pacific
- Sivananthan Sukumaran (Siva), previously Managing Director of DHL Supply Chain Indonesia, appointed as Head of Operations for the Southeast Asia cluster, effective January 1, 2024
- Matthias Gehrsitz will assume the position of DHL Supply Chain Indonesia’s Managing Director, effective January 1, 2024
- Louis Liao appointed as Managing Director of DHL Supply Chain Taiwan, effective January 2, 2024
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 January 2024 – DHL Supply Chain, the global leader in contract logistics, has announced three new key leadership appointments in Asia Pacific. The company has appointed Sivananthan Sukumaran (Siva) as Head of Operations for DHL Supply Chain Southeast Asia. Siva was most recently the Managing Director of DHL Supply Chain Indonesia.