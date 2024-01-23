HeeSay Gala Grabs Eyeballs as it Looks to Lead a New Social Trend for the LGBTQ+ Community
MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 January 2023 – HeeSay, the world’s leading LGBTQ+ online community, wrapped up its annual gala in Bangkok on January 20. Having attracted the eyes of nearly one hundred KOLs and users from global markets like Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, etc, this signature event was held to recognize these participants for their efforts in helping perfect the online community over the year.