Studio City Widening Retail Options with Specialty Store “DON DON DONKI” Set to Open on February 2
Offering Authentic Japanese Food and Culture Experience
MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 January 2024 – Studio City officially announces the grand opening of Macau’s largest DON DON DONKI store. Spanning over 30,000 square feet, the Japanese specialty store will open the door to the public on February 2. The expansion aligns with Studio City’s strategic vision to offer an extensive array of tourism products, further enhancing guests’ leisure holiday experiences. With the introduction of the DON DON DONKI Studio City Store, guests can indulge in an unparalleled journey into Japanese cuisine and culture locally.
