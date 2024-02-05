IX Capital International Obtained ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 February 2024 – IX Capital International Limited (“IXCI”) today announced obtaining a ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification. The information security management system applies to the provision and operation of internal IT services and index management. ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is the world’s best-known standard for information security management systems (ISMS). It defines requirements on ISMS that an organization must meet. This certification signifies IXCI’s commitment to the highest standards in managing data security risks and aligning with international best practices.The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 standard provides companies of any size and from all sectors of activity with guidance for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving ISMS. Conformity with ISO/IEC 27001:2013 means that IXCI’s ISMS and our indexes have put in place a system that can manage risks related to the security of data owned or handled, and our ISMS system is in line with all the best practices and principles enshrined by this International Standard.ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is important to an organization, with cyber-crime is on the rise and new threats constantly emerging. It helps organizations become risk-aware and proactively identify and address weaknesses by promoting a holistic approach to information security: vetting people, policies and technology. An ISMS implemented according to this standard is a tool for risk management, cyber-resilience and operational excellence.Irene Wong, Founder & CEO, IX Capital International Limited, said: “Completion of ISO/ IEC 27001:2013 audit marks an achievement and milestone for the company in 2023. It represents that IXCI’s ISMS system is well architected. In terms of index management, we undergo dual authorization in quarterly index review. We obtain prices by averaging from ten selected exchanges’ API and have internal checking procedures. We have our internal risk management control by separating different IXCI functionality components on cloud, which means when malfunction occurs, the extent of impacts can be mitigated. We also have backup and emergency procedures by storing data in two separate and independent servers locating from two different countries.”Mr. Chris Yau, Deputy Director of Products and Services Development, China and Hong Kong of Knowledge Solutions of SGS in Hong Kong, said: “By obtaining this certification, IXCI assures its customers, partners, and stakeholders of is utmost priority to service availability, data integrity, and information security and the implementation of stringent measures to protect sensitive data. This not only serves as a competitive advantage but also reinforces IXCI’s commitment to prioritizing and protecting the integrity of data.”Hashtag: #IXCapitalInternational

About IX Asia Indexes and IX Index Advisory Committee

IX Capital International Limited is an award-winning index and investment advisory company. The index business arm- IX Asia Indexes, providing real-time digital asset and innovative indexes, disseminated 24×7 globally and built on robust infrastructure. Since the launch of the first crypto benchmark index (“IXCI”) launched in Hong Kong in December 2018, the ixCrypto index series expand into 27 indexes designed for exchange futures product, mark to market and fund managers’ portfolio construction purposes. To ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations, IX Asia Indexes has established its index advisory committee with representation from different industries, including fund management, exchanges, brokerage, financial blockchain experts, crypto service providers, etc. The committee will meet quarterly a year to discuss matters relating to the IX Asia Indexes, including to review and to comment the data sources, methodologies, and operations of IX Asia Indexes, to provide guidance to the future development of new IX Asia Indexes and to handle other issues and decisions on an as-needed basis.



IX Asia Indexes was awarded the Fintech Award (wealth investment and management) 2019 and 2021 organised by ETNet. It as well won an award for Startup of the Year and Basic Technology (Big Data) from Hong Kong Fintech Impetus Awards 2022 by Metro Broadcast and KPMG.



