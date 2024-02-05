PolyU School of Design 60th Anniversary Celebrations

With “Designing Time” as the Theme Unveiling of Celebration Activities Welcoming Participants from All Sectors to Join the Celebrations
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 February 2024 – The Hong Kong Polytechnic University School of Design (hereafter referred to as “PolyU Design” or “the School”) has been an important hub for design education and research in Hong Kong, offering quality undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in design to nurture creative talent across a wide range of industries. The School is celebrating its 60th anniversary which features a series of compelling activities, including the highlighted activity “One to Ten Outstanding Alumni Exhibition”. The School will hold its 60th anniversary opening ceremony on 11 March, where there will be exciting announcements. We warmly welcome enthusiastic participation from all stakeholders to celebrate this milestone moment together!