Raffles Family Office, His Highness Sheikh Ali Rashed Ali Saeed Al Maktoum’s Private Office, and National Cooperation New Energy Sign Trilateral MoU for Dubai’s Renewable Energy Infrastructure Development

Published: February 8, 2024

First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership Harnessing the Opportunities Arising from the Tightening Economic Ties Between China and The Middle East

HONG KONG SAR & DUBAI, UAE – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 February 2024 – Raffles Family Office (“RFO“), the private office of His Highness Sheikh Ali Rashed Ali Saeed Al Maktoum(“HH Private Office“), a member of a ruling Royal Family of Dubai, United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.), and National Cooperation New Energy Ltd (“NCNE“) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU“) that aims at fostering the advancement of Dubai’s renewable energy infrastructure. The trilateral MoU is a first-of-its-kind partnership which joins forces of APAC’s leading multi-family office, a ruling royal family of Dubai and a leading EV infrastructure company. This significant collaboration underscores a commitment to harnessing the opportunities arising from the tightening economic ties between China and the Middle East.

