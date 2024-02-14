Influence of social networks on financial markets – Octa overview
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 February 2024 – Social media can have a significant—sometimes critical—impact on the reputation of public companies and their quotes. Influencers in the cryptocurrency space frequently have a considerable influence on the value of cryptocurrencies. For more information, read the article. In modern conditions, social media create an environment in which the principles of interaction between people are fundamentally changing. Today, everyone can instantly interact with a lot of people via social media—which can have a significant effect on the reputation of public companies and their quotes.