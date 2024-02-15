VinFast Introduces Range of Right-Hand Drive Electric Vehicles
JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 February 2024 – VinFast Auto today debuts the company’s first range of right-hand drive electric vehicles at the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2024. Indonesia’s President, Joko Widodo, made a notable appearance at the event and autographed the VF 5 showcased in VinFast’s booth. The official launch in the Indonesian market, marked by this event, signifies the next step in VinFast’s global expansion and underscores its dedication to fostering sustainable transportation locally and globally.