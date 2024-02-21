Etiqa Insurance Singapore returns as the Official NATAS Sponsor and Travel Partner for 2024

Published: February 21, 2024

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 February 2024 – Etiqa Insurance Singapore, a leading general and life insurer, today announced its continued sponsorship of the 2024 National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS) Fair from 1 to 3 March as its Official Travel Insurance Partner. This third consecutive year of partnership with NATAS underscores Etiqa Insurance Singapore’s steadfast commitment to protecting all Singaporeans for travel needs.

