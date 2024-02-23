222 Asia Pacific’s Brightest Startups Battled for 20 Semi-finalist Quotas in Singapore for HKSTP Elevator Pitch

HONG KONG, CHINA –

– 3 July 2020 – CIFI

Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (“CIFI” or the “Group”, HKEx

stock code: 884) is pleased to announce that in June 2020, the Group achieved

the contracted sales of RMB25.13 billion, representing a YoY increase of

approximately 12% (compared to June 2019). Contracted GFA amounted to

approximately 1,555,600 sq.m.. Contracted ASP was approximately RMB16,200/sq.m.

in June 2020.

For the

first half of 2020, the Group achieved contracted sales of RMB80.73 billion.

Contracted GFA amounted to approximately 4,895,900 sq.m.. Contracted ASP was

approximately RMB16,500/sq.m. from January to June 2020.

For the

first half of 2020, the Group’s contracted sales distribution are as follow:

By City RMB (Billion) Percentage of Total Sales Hangzhou 8.85 11.0% Wenzhou 5.38 6.7% Beijing 4.71 5.8% Hefei 4.26 5.3% Tianjin 4.10 5.1% Suzhou 4.10 5.1% Chongqing 3.73 4.6% Ji’nan 3.47 4.3% Changsha 2.71 3.4% Nanjing 2.58 3.2% Shenzhen 2.38 2.9% Wuxi 2.24 2.8% Chengdu 2.21 2.7% Qingdao 2.18 2.7% Changzhou 2.09 2.6% Ningbo 2.05 2.5% Foshan 1.92 2.4% Shanghai 1.74 2.2% Shenyang 1.65 2.0% Jiaxing 1.52 1.9% Fuzhou 1.44 1.8% Wuhan 1.34 1.7% Linyi 1.23 1.5% Taiyuan 1.05 1.3% Yantai 0.95 1.2% Dongguan 0.93 1.2% Yinchuan 0.78 1.0% Taizhou 0.76 0.9% Jinhua 0.70 0.9% Kunming 0.67 0.8% Zhengzhou 0.57 0.7% Guangzhou 0.53 0.7% Xuzhou 0.45 0.6% Huizhou 0.42 0.5% Nanning 0.41 0.5% Zhoushan 0.38 0.5% Jiangmen 0.37 0.5% Jining 0.37 0.5% Zibo 0.36 0.5% Others 3.14 3.9%

By Region RMB (Billion) Percentage of Total Sales Yangtze River Delta 38.08 47.2% Pan-Bohai Rim 20.77 25.7% Central Western

Region 12.54 15.5% South Region 9.34 11.6%

Land Acquisition

In June

2020, the Group completed the following land acquisitions:

City Project Group’s Equity

Interest Intended Primary Use Site Area (sq.m.) Total Planned GFA (Excluding Carpark) (sq.m.) Group’s Attributable Consideration (RMB) Average Land Cost (Excluding Carpark) (RMB/ sq.m.) Guangzhou Nansha District, Hengli Town, Hengli Avenue Project 100% Residential/ Commercial 53,600 323,800 3,804,800,000 11,750 Qingdao Huangdao District, Chang’an Road Project 100% Residential 83,400 158,500 366,840,000 2,314 Xiamen Huli District, Gaolin Project 100% Residential 20,200 58,000 2,935,000,000 50,603 Linyi Luozhuang District, Fenglin New

Town Project 80% Residential 137,100 287,800 238,560,000 1,036





Diversified Land Acquisition Channels





In June

2020, the Group successfully completed the acquisition of Chang’an Road Project

in Huangdao District, Qingdao City and Fenglin New Town Project in Luozhuang

District, Linyi City. They are the eighth and ninth property projects acquired

through diversified land acquisition channels.

Chang’an

Road Project in Huangdao District, Qingdao City is located in the old town of

the West Coast New District, which is one of the state-level new district

earmarked for development. It enjoys convenient transportation as it will be

near the planned metro station on line 6. The project will consist of a commercial

complex and a shopping street modeled on ancient architecture. It will be well

served by comprehensive amenities and facilities in its surrounding area. The

project has locked in GFA of 2 million sq.m. since August 2017, with an

expected saleable value of more than RMB30 billion. The first batch of

development lands were auctioned in June 2020 with the ratio of estimated

contracted sales to land cost at 4.0 times. The estimated saleable resources of

the first batch of development lands is RMB1.5 billion.

Company

News





On 9 June, Central

Wealth Securities initiates coverage on CIFI in a research report, titled

“Steady growth with comprehensive development of high quality and efficiency”.

It is the 40th major securities house in both onshore and offshore market that

cover CIFI. In its research report, Central Wealth Securities highly values

CIFI’s right timing for land acquisitions in property investment cycle and its

outstanding capabilities to steadily increase its equity stakes in property

projects. The securities brokerage firm is also impressed with CIFI’s abilities

to acquire lands through diversified channels, control the land costs, build up

a portfolio of quality lands and the good judgment regarding investment. All

these strengths of CIFI have been driving the growth in both the scale of

business and financial results. At the same time, the Group’s sound financial

management ensures its healthy development while its organizational reform is

conducive to the efficient expansion of its business. Central Wealth Securities

gives a BUY rating and target price of HK$7.50 on CIFI in its initial coverage

of the Company.

On 15 June, CIFI

Holdings is pleased to announce that under the general mandate, the Group

completed an issue of 185 million new shares to a well-known international

long-term fund at the placing price of HK$6.28 per share, representing only

1.26% discount to the closing price of previous trading day and a premium of

6.21% over the average price of previous ten trading days. The result reflects

the strong confidence of this international long-term fund in CIFI and its

future business outlook. The net

proceeds are approximately HK$1,153 million, which the Group intends to use the

proceeds for project development and as working capital and general corporate

purposes.