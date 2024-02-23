Tarisland Joins Forces with Renowned Composer Russell Brower for Grammy-Worthy Epic Music
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 February 2024 – Tarisland, a dual-platform MMORPG situated in a Western fantasy world, is being meticulously developed by a team dedicated to crafting a stunning and expansive world for a multitude of players. Alongside ongoing enhancements in gameplay and artistic elements, the inclusion of immersive game music is a crucial aspect in the creation of this extraordinary open world.