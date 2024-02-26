VinFast officially breaks ground on its integrated electric vehicle facility in India
THOOTHUKUDI, TAMIL NADU – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 February 2024 – VinFast, Vietnam’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer, officially broke ground on its first integrated electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility in the state of Tamil Nadu, India. This landmark project, creating employment opportunities for approximately 3,500 local residents, affirms VinFast’s commitment to global green transportation.