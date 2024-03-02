Aeon & Trisl Soars to Top! Ranked #1 Real Estate Agency by Emaar, Illuminates Burj Khalifa

Lights, Camera, Action! Aeon & Trisl Real Estate ignites the Burj Khalifa once again, this time celebrating a historic win.

Aeon & Trisl, a multinational real estate, headquartered in Dubai, just clinched the coveted #1 position award from Emaar Properties at their Annual Broker Awards held on 28th February 2024 at Armani Hotel, Dubai. This achievement under the visionary leadership of Group CEO, Mr. Saleem Karsaz, surpasses all expectations and shines a spotlight on Aeon & Trisl’s unwavering commitment to excellence.

Emaar continues to be one of the most valued, admired and trusted Real Estate Developers in the region and the world. In a stunning display of recognition, Aeon & Trisl’s outstanding accomplishments are showcased on the world-renowned icon Burj Khalifa.

Saleem Karsaz

Mr. Saleem Karsaz, a visionary leader in the industry, led the charge in achieving the number 1 Position, surpassing all expectations. Furthermore, Aeon & Trisl benefits from the expertise and leadership of its Chief Operating Officer in Dubai, Mr. Baber Shah with a wealth of experience and a steadfast commitment to excellence, he plays a pivotal role in driving the company’s operational efficiency and strategic vision forward.

As Aeon & Trisl shines brightly with this historic accomplishment, Mr. Saleem Karsaz and his team remain steadfast in their commitment to redefining industry standards and delivering unparalleled value to clients. With an unwavering focus on integrity, professionalism, and customer satisfaction, the company continues to serve as a beacon of excellence in the real estate sector.

