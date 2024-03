HKSTP “Talent Power Up” I&T Career Expo 2024 Attracted Over 6,000 Visitors to Boost Hong Kong’s Talent Pool

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 March 2024 –Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) successfully held the “Talent Power Up” I&T Career Expo 2024 which lured a record-high 6,000 visitors to explore over 3,000 job opportunities from more than 300 Park companies for local and non-local talent in hybrid mode. Approximately 150 exhibiting Park companies from strategic industries including micro-electronics, biotechnology, AI and robotics, green tech and more, showcased their profiles and promising prospects on-site, demonstrating a vibrant scene of the I&T ecosystem and a surging demand for talent in Hong Kong.