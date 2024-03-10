HKSTP “Talent Power Up” I&T Career Expo 2024 Attracted Over 6,000 Visitors to Boost Hong Kong’s Talent Pool
Featured over 3,000 vacancies from more than 300 tech companies while over half of visitors interviewed on-site on a record-breaking day
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 March 2024 – Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) successfully held the “Talent Power Up” I&T Career Expo 2024 which lured a record-high 6,000 visitors to explore over 3,000 job opportunities from more than 300 Park companies for local and non-local talent in hybrid mode. Approximately 150 exhibiting Park companies from strategic industries including micro-electronics, biotechnology, AI and robotics, green tech and more, showcased their profiles and promising prospects on-site, demonstrating a vibrant scene of the I&T ecosystem and a surging demand for talent in Hong Kong.
MORE FROM THIS SECTION
on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook