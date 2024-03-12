NTT Launches Innovation Alliance Program to Establish a Collaborative Platform, Co-Creating Future-ready Innovations in Private 5G, AI, IoT and Edge within Hong Kong’s Tech Ecosystem

NTT Innovation Alliance Program creates a collaborative platform in Hong Kong, leveraging the company’s expertise and docomo business’ success in Hong Kong and Japan to co-create within a diverse tech ecosystem that encompasses enterprises, partners, universities and startups to commercialize future-ready solutions from Proof-of-Concept to the Go-to-Market stage.
Partners in the program thus far include leading innovation hubs Cyberport and HKSTP, research center LSCM, academic research partners like CityU, PolyU, HKUST and various pioneering startups, united to harness collaborative synergies and maximize the collective potential of this alliance.
NTT’s docomo 5G DX Square in Hong Kong offersa private 5G-ready environment outfitted with advanced equipment, as well as cutting-edge technologies such as AI, IoT and edge computing, enabling partners, enterprises and startups to conduct solution testing, development and demonstration.
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 March 2024 – As part of NTT Group, a world-leading telecommunications and ICT service provider, NTT Com Asia Limited (NTT) announced today the launch of “NTT Innovation Alliance Program” with two I&T flagships, Hong Kong Cyberport (Cyberport)[1] and Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), research centers like the Logistics and Supply Chain MultiTech R&D Centre (LSCM), and academic partners including City University of Hong Kong, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. The program will empower the tech ecosystem with NTT’s mobile-first technology solutions, operational support and a shared vision for Hong Kong’s digital growth. Together, we will co-create and commercialize innovative solutions that ultimately generate unparalleled value for the community.