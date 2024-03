Octa conducts the second workshop in Kuala Lumpur to establish a community for emerging traders

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 March 2024 – As part of its continuous effort to create a dedicated community for beginner traders in Malaysia, Octa teamed up with Ezone Constantine, a trading expert and coach, to hold a workshop called Trading 101: Workshop for beginners in Kuala Lumpur.