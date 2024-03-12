Singapore’s Largest Aesthetic Group, V Aesthetics, Expands To Provide Weight Management Solutions
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 March 2024 – V Medical Aesthetics Group has extended its services to its newest weight management arm in Singapore, known as “V Aesthetics Body Slim”. Following its rapid business growth that led to an expansion to 16 laser clinics islandwide and over 45,000 patients treated since its inception in 2020, the largest aesthetic group in Singapore* shifted its focus from tackling face and skin issues to addressing unwanted weight gain. Through the new body slim arm, V Aesthetics hopes to influence the conversations over weight management treatments and approach them in a painless, non-invasive manner.